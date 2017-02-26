Why Oscar Nominee Natalie Portman, Isn’t Attending The Academy Awards Tonight

Don’t expect to see Natalie Portman walking the red carpet at Oscars tonight.

The Oscar winning actress said she won’t be able to attend due to the fact that she is indeed pregnant. Portman said in a statement “I feel so lucky to be honored among my fellow nominees and wish them the most beautiful of weekends.” This is her second time being nominated so she’s not missing out on much. She is currently expecting her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied. Portman was nominated for best actress for her role as Jackie Kennedy in the film Jackie. Last time Portman was nominatedfor an Oscar, she was expecting her first child.