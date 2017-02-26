NSFW: Graphic! Woman Cuts Her Own Finger Off For FaceBook Followers

Torez Reynolds, a 30-year-old woman from the UK, decided to cut her own finger off and document the whole thing. There are a lot of pictures up on her face book page which we will link to below, but be warned they are disgusting. She has yet to decide if she will post the video.

Seriously before you click on that link know that everyone in the studio almost threw up when we saw this story pop up.

Reynolds posted a FAQ about the amputation:

FAQ:

>Did u chop ur finger off? – YES

>Did it/Does it hurt? – YES

>I’m a medical professional, this is fake – FIND A NEW CAREER

>I’m a medical professional, this is infected – FIND A NEW CAREER

>Why? – I like it, I enjoy how it looks.

>That can’t be why, seriously? – There is no deeper meaning to it, I liked it, I thought about it a while & then I done it.

>Who’s Tim? – No idea?!?

>Bet ur hand jobs are terrible now – No worse then before, I’m right handed.

>Ur tattoos are fucked now, ha! – No, it now says ‘SHOW TIME’ & ‘MODIFIE’ (D).

>Who done it? – I did.

>How? – Bolt cutters.

>Did u film it? – Yes.

>Will u release the video? – Undecided

>Bet u went straight on disability allowance – No, I went straight bk to work.

>Can u feel any phantom pain? – Not yet, but it’s early days.

>I think it’s fucking stupid – I didn’t ask.

>I’m entitled to my opinion – Yes, but I didn’t ask.

>Its so ugly tho – Ur Opinion is irrelevant to me, but thanks.

>Bet u regret that? – Obviously not. It’s amazing!! 😍 😍

>Do u miss it? – Not yet.

>Are u mental? – Probably, but it’s working for me. 😏

In conclusion; I do these things for myself. It’s not hurting ANYBODY else. I chose to document them on Facebook because I want to share the experience with my friends. Do u have to understand it? No.

Do u have to like it? No.

Do u have to be offended by it? No.

Do u have to follow my page & look at it? – No

All reactions to my life choices are valid. . . but remember they are only valid to you. YES, ur entitled to ur opinion. I have no problem with u voicing ur view.

NO, I won’t care what ur opinion is.

YES, you can share my pictures all u want. I don’t mind. Have a great day all! 😘 😘

(WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES NSFW)

https://www.facebook.com/torz.reynolds

Via Barstool Sports