Update: Fort Worth Native Bill Paxton Died from Stroke After Surgery

February 26, 2017 9:38 AM
Filed Under: 61, Bill Paxton, breaking news, Daed

Update: According to TMZ  we’re told Paxton underwent heart surgery and had complications post-op and suffered a fatal stroke.

The Titanic star and Fort Worth native is dead at 61. The actor recently stared on a CBS series, “Training Day” at the time of his death. The family made a statement, “It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery.” The family adds, “Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.”

The 61-year-old actor had 2 children and was married to Louise Newbury. Bill Paxton is known for his roles in “Twister,” “Titanic” and “Aliens.”

Always sad to lose a North Texas native.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live