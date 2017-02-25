This Might Explain Why Our Own Recorded Voices Sound Weird To Us

Really…how many people like the sound of their own voice?

OK…maybe we know a few people who like to hear themselves talk…but that’s something different.

It’s just odd how people hear our own voices differently than we do.

That’s why we really enjoyed Jonah Engel Bromwich’s New York Times article, “Why Do Our Recorded Voices Sound Weird to Us?”

So, really…what’s the deal here?

After getting help from experts (probably) much smarter than you and I, here are some of the highlights that Jonah discovered:

We perceive our own voice in a couple of different ways: through our ear the usual way, and internally: where vibrations travel through our bones, and directly through our inner ears. The ladder reason makes your voice sound richer and deeper to yourself (thank you, Michigan State University’s Professor William Hartmann: an acoustics and psychoacoustics expert).

In the same vein: John J. Rosowski, a Professor at Harvard Medical School, says our cerebrospinal fluid and variations in sound pressure in the ear canal can change the sound of our own voice, too.

We’re not sure if this info will help you too much if you don’t like the sound of your own voice…but at least you now have an explanation!

