See Why Grace Slick Decided To Ingeniously License Starship’s Music To Chick-fil-A

Grace Slick (of Jefferson Airplane, Jefferson Starship and Starship fame) recently wrote an (awesome!) article for Forbes (please read it!). In it, she explains why she sold the rights to Starship’s “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” to Chick-fil-A.

Believe it or not, she didn’t do it for the money. She did it for much more than that.

Fully expressing her disdain for Chick-fil-A in the article, she points out that the fast food giant is against gay marriage and the general LGBTQ community: she cites CEO Dan T. Cathy’s quotes, specifically.

So why in the world would Grace Slick, a huge supporter of gay marriage and gay rights, take Chick-fil-A’s money?

The reason: so she could turn around and donate the money to Lambda Legal. It’s, “…the largest national legal organization working to advance the civil rights of LGBTQ people, and everyone living with HIV.”

We just fell in love with Grace Slick. Again.

