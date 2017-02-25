Lana Del Rey and Others Use Witchcraft to Ward Off Negative President Trump Energy

Famous musical artist, Lana Del Rey has joined a nationwide occult effort that seeks to use witchcraft to remove evil/negative spirits from President Donald Trump.

Across the nation, those practicing witchcraft simultaneously met last night and plan to meet 3 more nights, each taking place on the monthly waning crescent moon dates. The ceremony is an effort to “bind Donald J. Trump, so that his malignant works may fail utterly. That he may do no harm to any human soul. Nor any tree, animal, rock,stream or sea.”

Amy Jean Gooslin, High Priestess of Witches from the Coven of the Raven Moon says it is the end-all, squash-all of the negativity emitting from and around President Trump.

“Basically what the spell does is it prevents the person in question from being able to draw energy from any negative sources,” Gooslin said. “It prevents the person in question from being able to project any energy that is going to have a negative or hurtful outcome on other people.”

Members of the coven say the binding spell may not take effect immediatly, but they believe it will eventually and allow for more positive energy to flow into/from the White House.