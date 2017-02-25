Check Out This Picture Of A Guy Staring At Justin Trudeau’s Bubble Bum

Now that’s an interesting camera angle!

Chances are, before Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came along, you wouldn’t have be able to name a Canadian Prime Minister. It’s OK: because this guy has been everywhere.

Other than because of his active political life, Prime Minister Trudeau has been all over social media: especially because people are obsessed with how incredibly good-looking he is. Check out an appearance he made at a beach wedding, as well as his yoga skills, below.

Oh, but (or butt?) there’s more! A recent photo on Twitter has been driving people crazy: take a look at it (and some of the accompanying tweets) below. Interesting angle, huh?

Retweet if you've spent more than twenty minutes alone with that photo of Justin Trudeau's butt in slacks today. — Jeffery Self (@JefferySelf) February 23, 2017

Justin Trudeau's 🍑 of a butt is the best thing to happen on Twitter today pic.twitter.com/0kKCQR4iQD — Kemal Atlay (@kemal_atlay) February 23, 2017

Source: NewNowNext

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.