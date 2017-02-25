Check Out This Picture Of A Guy Staring At Justin Trudeau’s Bubble Bum

February 25, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bubble Bum, Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, NewNowNext, Twitter

Now that’s an interesting camera angle!

Chances are, before Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came along, you wouldn’t have be able to name a Canadian Prime Minister.  It’s OK: because this guy has been everywhere.

Other than because of his active political life, Prime Minister Trudeau has been all over social media: especially because people are obsessed with how incredibly good-looking he is.  Check out an appearance he made at a beach wedding, as well as his yoga skills, below.

Oh, but (or butt?) there’s more!  A recent photo on Twitter has been driving people crazy: take a look at it (and some of the accompanying tweets) below.  Interesting angle, huh?

Source: NewNowNext

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live