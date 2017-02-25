Check Out This Picture Of A Guy Staring At Justin Trudeau’s Bubble Bum

Now that’s an interesting camera angle!
Chances are, before Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came along, you wouldn’t have be able to name a Canadian Prime Minister. It’s OK: because this guy has been everywhere.
Other than because of his active political life, Prime Minister Trudeau has been all over social media: especially because people are obsessed with how incredibly good-looking he is. Check out an appearance he made at a beach wedding, as well as his yoga skills, below.
Oh, but (or butt?) there’s more! A recent photo on Twitter has been driving people crazy: take a look at it (and some of the accompanying tweets) below. Interesting angle, huh?
Source: NewNowNext
Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!
©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.