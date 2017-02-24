ZZ Top Extend Tonnage Tour

By Robyn Collins

ZZ Top are extending their current US tour.

The tour’s first leg, announced last fall, started Feb. 19 and runs through mid-March. The new dates kick off in Amarillo, TX on May 12 and conclude June 10 in Frisco, TX.



There are a total of eight Texas shows added to the schedule. The band explains in a release. “The run is Tex-centric, just like ourselves, and the band is looking forward to getting our heads in Mississippi, and points beyond,” said singer and guitarist Billy Gibbons. “After four decades, we believe we’re beginning to get the hang of it, so a mighty good time will be enjoyed by all.”

The band is also slated for a European run this summer that goes through July.

2/24 — Louisville, Ky. @ The Louisville Palace Theater

2/25 — Northfield, Ohio @ Hard Rock Live

2/26 — Schenectady, N.Y. @ Proctor’s Theatre

3/03 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Caesars Atlantic City

3/04 — Shippensburg, Pa. @ H. Ric Luhrs PAC

3/05 — Washington, D.C. @ MGM National Harbor

3/11 — Lake Charles, La. @ Golden Nugget

3/14 — Macon, Ga. @ City Auditorium

5/12 — Amarillo, TX @ Amarillo Civic Center

5/13 — Wichita Falls, TX @ Memorial Auditorium

5/14 — Midland, TX @ Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion

5/16 — San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

5/18 — Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Theatre

5/19 — Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Theatre

5/20 — Belton, TX @ Bell Country Expo Center

5/22 — San Angelo, TX @ Foster Communications Coliseum

5/23 — Hidalgo, TX @ State Farm Arena

5/24 — Corpus Christi, TX @ Selena Auditorium

5/26 — Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Performance Hall

5/27 — Park City, KS @ Hartman Arena

5/28 — Springfield, MO @ Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts

5/30 — Ft. Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theatre

6/01 — Interlochen, MI @ Kresge Auditorium

6/02 — Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

6/03 — Orillia, ON @ Casino Rama Entertainment Centre

6/06 — Lewiston, NY @ Artpark

6/07 — Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavillion

6/09 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp

6/10 — Frisco, TX @ Toyota Stadium

