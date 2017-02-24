What Happens When Health Food Nuts Try Some Deep Fried Deliciousness?

February 24, 2017 9:29 AM
Filed Under: David Rancken, David's Dateline, deep fried foods, health nuts

Ok, health foodies…relax! One day of junk food isn’t going to kill you! Or is it!?

What happens when health food fans have to go to “the dark side” and eat some creations you would only find at the State Fair of Texas?

Now, they aren’t even trying to ease people into unhealthy food. They’re starting off at full speed! We’re talking deep friend peanut butter and jelly, deep fried snickers, even deep fried butter!

Ok, so their arteries start clogging immediately, but that’s not really a big deal. Why? Because everything they eat is delicious!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live