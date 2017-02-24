This Galaxy Cake Is Out of This World

NASA’s announcement this week over the discovery of seven new Earth-like exoplanets have had many space enthusiasts celebrating. One in particular was with a delicious dessert. A galaxy cake. It’s not really about what’s on the outside with this one, it’s about what’s on the inside. And looks awesome! User <a href=”http://imgur.com/gallery/lPJ2J” target=”_blank”>Pedagiggle</a> has posted one of the best tributes to the discovery that we’ve seen. While Pedagiggle did post the steps to create this masterpiece, we must warn you it is a bit complicated.

This Incredible Cake Has A Hidden Galaxy Baked Inside https://t.co/wtjbb0dUjA pic.twitter.com/kFX4tBHr71 — Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) February 23, 2017