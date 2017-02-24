This Galaxy Cake Is Out of This World

NASA’s announcement this week over the discovery of seven new Earth-like exoplanets have had many space enthusiasts celebrating. One in particular was with a delicious dessert. A galaxy cake. It’s not really about what’s on the outside with this one, it’s about what’s on the inside. And looks awesome! User <a href=”http://imgur.com/gallery/lPJ2J” target=”_blank”>Pedagiggle</a> has posted one of the best tributes to the discovery that we’ve seen. While Pedagiggle did post the steps to create this masterpiece, we must warn you it is a bit complicated.
This Galaxy Cake Is Out of This WorldFebruary 24, 2017 12:35 PM
(Photo by NASA/JPL-Caltech/T. Pyle via Getty Images)