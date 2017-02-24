Lionel Richie Is Postponing Tour With Mariah Carey

February 24, 2017 4:21 PM
Filed Under: cancellation, concert, Lionel Richie, Mariah Carey, Postponed, Tour

Weeks before the scheduled start of Lionel Richie’s All the Hits Tour, which features special guest Mariah Carey, the musician has postponed the project.

“When you have been performing as long as I have, it takes a toll on your body,” he said in a statement to E! News. “Unfortunately my recovery from a knee procedure will not have me 100% ready to start the tour next month. I don’t want to disappoint my fans and I look forward to being back on stage so we can all be ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’ together again.”

According to Richie’s rep, the tour has only been pushed back until the summer and new dates will be announced.  All tickets for rescheduled dates will be honored.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live