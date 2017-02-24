Jimmy Buffett Is Coming Back To DFW With A Very Special Opening Band

February 24, 2017 6:00 AM By JT
Filed Under: Coral Reefer Band, Dusty Hill, Frisco, guidelive, Jimmy Buffett, Memorial Day Weekend, Parrotheads, tailgating, Toyota Stadium, ZZ Top

The son of a son of a sailor is coming back to DFW!

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band are playing Toyota Stadium (again!) in Frisco on June 10th.  This is pretty much in-line with the dates he’s played the past few years: around Memorial Day Weekend.

But here’s the icing on the cake: remember when ZZ Top bowed out last year because Dusty Hill busted his shoulder?  Well, they’re making up for lost time: they’re opening for Jimmy at this show!

Tickets go on sale for American Express cardholders this coming Tuesday 2/28/17; and to the general public on Friday 3/3/17.

Parrotheads (and tailgaters) rejoice!

Source: GuideLive

