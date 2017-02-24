Jimmy Buffett Is Coming Back To DFW With A Very Special Opening Band

The son of a son of a sailor is coming back to DFW!

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band are playing Toyota Stadium (again!) in Frisco on June 10th. This is pretty much in-line with the dates he’s played the past few years: around Memorial Day Weekend.

But here’s the icing on the cake: remember when ZZ Top bowed out last year because Dusty Hill busted his shoulder? Well, they’re making up for lost time: they’re opening for Jimmy at this show!

Tickets go on sale for American Express cardholders this coming Tuesday 2/28/17; and to the general public on Friday 3/3/17.

Parrotheads (and tailgaters) rejoice!

Source: GuideLive

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.