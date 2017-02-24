Ellen DeGeneres Organized One of the Biggest Giveaways in the History of Her Show

February 24, 2017 11:04 AM By Billy Kidd
Filed Under: Brooklyn, Ellen DeGeneres, giveaway, New York, scholarship, The Ellen Show

It’s no surprise that Ellen has a big heart. Just last month she invited two educators from Brooklyn’s Summit Academy Charter School. A school located in one of Brooklyn’s more poverty-stricken neighborhoods. While on the show, she gave both educator’s a $25K check for the charter school and invited them to bring their students the following month.

Fast track to this month the entire senior class of 2017 joined the educators on Ellen DeGeneres’ show where they were given one of the biggest gifts yet. A giveaway that’s never been done before on the show and one to truly pay off in the long run. DeGeneres gave each student a secured full four-year scholarship to any New York University. And if you’ve never seen that many students overwhelmed with joy and tears, watch this. Might want to also grab your tissues while you’re at it.

More from Billy Kidd
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live