Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made an Oscars Promise to In-N-Out Employees

February 24, 2017 8:07 PM
Even Dwayne “The Rock’ Johnson makes late night burger runs.

On Thursday night the rock made a burger run to In-N-Out, all because his daughter and girlfriend wanted some food. Turns out Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has never had In-N-Out before. In an Instagram post the Rock made a promise to the In-N-Out employees that if his movie Moana wins best animated feature this weekend at the Oscars he will come in a “tuxedo and completely destroy multiple burgers and fries to celebrate.”

With a diet like his i guess the Rock hasn’t tried Whataburger either?

