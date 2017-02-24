Did You Know There’s A Pecan Pie Vending Machine In Texas?

It’s hard to believe, but there’s a Pecan Pie Vending Machine in Cedar Creek, Texas (2626 State Highway 71 West: about 20 miles southeast of Austin).  Just check out the picture below!

I don’t know about you, but I never knew this!  It’s in front of the Berdoll Pecan Candy & Gift Company: and it’s refrigerated.  Just be on the lookout for the giant squirrel (“Ms. Pearl The Squirrel”) holding a nut.  I’m not kidding (just look at the snapshot below)!

As you see, they don’t just sell pecan pie pieces, they sell whole pecan pies.  Yup: $20 (tax included!) for a whole pecan pie.  The vending machine is stocked daily, and open 24/7/365.  Berdoll’s sells about a pie a night from the machine (UT student with the munchies, maybe?).

Just know a security camera records your every move: so don’t go stealing Ms. Pearl The Squirrel!

Source: GuideLive

