Connie Britton Talks About Last Night’s Heartbreaking ‘Nashville’ Episode

WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS ABOUT LAST NIGHT’S (Thursday 2/23/17) NASHVILLE EPISODE BELOW!

You’ve been warned!

Last night’s episode of Nashville on CMT will probably go down as one of the most tragic, heartbreaking, shocking and tear-inducing in the show’s history (heck, maybe even in television history!). Rayna Jaymes (played by Connie Britton), after a stalker held her at knifepoint and she suffered a car wreck and undergoing emergency surgery, passed away on the hit show last night. The episode, entitled “If Tomorrow Never Comes” (named after the Garth Brooks song), shocked her family on the show and the viewers alike.

As you’ll see in the interview below, this has definitely been a planned (but well concealed) death. Check out Connie Britton’s interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Source: Entertainment Weekly

