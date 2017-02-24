Caitlyn Jenner To Trump: Revoking Guidelines For Trans Kids ‘A Disaster’ & ‘Call Me’

February 24, 2017 6:59 AM By JT
Filed Under: advocate, Caitlyn Jenner, Donald Trump, President Trump, Republican, Transgender, Twitter

Caitlyn Jenner, a Republican, posted a bold and challenging video via Twitter last night voicing her opinions about the Trump administration’s move to pull back on guidelines that the Obama administration put in place to protect and accommodate transgender kids at school.  She called the move, talking directly to President Trump, “a disaster.”

She even spoke seriously to “bullies” (including Attorney General Jeff Sessions), saying they’re “sick” and “pick on kids.”

Check out the video below.

Source: Advocate

