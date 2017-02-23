Watch: McKinney Pastor’s Ode To Whataburger Biscuit Goes Viral

February 23, 2017 4:59 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, DFW, McKinnney, North Texas, pastor, Sing, Texas, viral video, whataburger

A pastor from McKinney, TX is going viral for a video he made of himself singing quite the ode to Whataburger’s Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

Fred Thomas lists himself on his Facebook page as a pastor and a comedian, passionately sings a ballad about the sweet and savory breakfast food in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Thomas has said that the attention is “blowing his mind”, and that even Whataburger reached out to him personally on Facebook.

His video been viewed over 4 million times on the social network and has over 27,000 reactions with nearly 130,000 shares.

 

 

