This Singing Dentist’s Cover of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ Is Perfect

If you don’t already know who the Singing Dentist is, allow us to introduce. This UK-based dentist puts a funny twist on popular songs in order to let his patients know just how important oral hygiene is. His latest video is a cover of Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” and it is absolutely awesome. Gaining over 23 million views just overnight, this cover is sure to make you smile.
This Singing Dentist’s Cover of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ Is PerfectFebruary 23, 2017 1:01 PM
(Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)