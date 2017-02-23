This Singing Dentist’s Cover of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ Is Perfect

February 23, 2017 1:01 PM By Billy Kidd
Filed Under: Ed Sheeran, Funny, parody, Shape of You, Singing Dentist, UK

If you don’t already know who the Singing Dentist is, allow us to introduce. This UK-based dentist puts a funny twist on popular songs in order to let his patients know just how important oral hygiene is. His latest video is a cover of Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” and it is absolutely awesome. Gaining over 23 million views just overnight, this cover is sure to make you smile.

