The 5 Biggest Changes Coming To DFW In The Next Ten Years

Get ready, because DFW is about to undergo some drastic changes, all of which revolve around one major factor: population.

Mike Eastland, CEO of the North Central Texas Council of Governments, said that over the next ten years, Dallas-Fort Worth will see incredible new innovations aimed at preserving its natural resources as well as coincide the Metroplex’s rapid growth.

In the next decade, DFW can expect to see 5 major changes which include:

Population Growth

We can expect our population to grow from 7.3 million to just under 9 million people by 2027, and small town like Celina in Collin County, which currently sits at 11,000 people, can expect their populations to grow tenfold in the next ten years.

High Speed Rail to Houston

Texas Central is the company that’s funding this high-speed rail project, and it just announced its acquisition of a third of the land needed for the project. By 2023, we can expect a high-speed rail that will travel from Dallas to Houston in less than 90 minutes.

Self-driving Car Lanes

Over the next THREE years, we can expect to see 10 million self driving cars on the road. The North Texas regional transportation offices are considering adding lanes exclusively for these self-driving cars.

New Dallas Arena

Mark Cuban is currently seeking new space for a brand new arena for the Mavericks, although their current lease with the American Airlines Center is valid for another 13 years. The team recently just opened a new practice facility in the Design District.

Trinity Park

We can finally expect to be home to one of the largest urban parks in the country. Much discussed for years, the new Trinity Park project is finally gaining traction, especially after a $50 million donation made by the Simmons family. The donation however covers just 1/5th of the estimated $250 million needed for the project, and because the area is a floodplain, any and all construction must be approved by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.

Via CBS

