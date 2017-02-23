Test Your Balance With Brand New Workout Coming To Dallas: Floating Yoga

February 23, 2017 9:19 AM By JT
It’s hard enough to stay balanced while doing yoga as it is intended, on a flat, hard surface.  Imagine trying to downward dog while floating on splishing and splashing waves!

That’s the intention of a brand new class coming to the Baylor Tom Landry Fitness Center called BOGA Fitmat.  The workout consists of yoga movements,with a touch of cardio and strength exercises, and these are all done while floating in the water on a BOGA Fitmat.  It’s a regular yoga mat that is attached to a flotation device that can hold up to 400 pounds while staying afloat above water.

They keep the classes plenty warm, and guests are encouraged to wear workout gear and not swimsuits, because the goal of each class is to not end up in the water!

Each class lasts up to an hour, with up to 10 participants at a time in the fitness center’s indoor pool.

Via Guide Live

