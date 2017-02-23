Sushi Doughnuts Are Here And Taking The Food World By Storm

What happens when you combine two of the greatest foods on Earth?
Now, these sushi doughnuts are not some weird fish and rice and fried dough with jelly concoction. It’s sushi, shaped like a doughnut. We can thank Project Poke out of Orange County for this innovation. They take avocado, imitation crab, or spicy tuna, insert them into rings of rice, and then top the “doughnut” with masago, cabbage, fresh fish, cucumber, sesame seeds, and radish. The doughnut is then served on top of a piece of squared dried seaweed.
We’re ready for you in Dallas.
Via LA Mag