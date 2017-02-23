North Texas Bakeries Earn Spots on Top 10 List

February 23, 2017 9:42 PM
Filed Under: bakery, Best of Texas, sweets, Texas, top 10

Best of Texas has released their 2016 list of the Best 10 Bakeries in Texas. Now of course, for Texans narrowing down a list of only 10 of the best bakeries is a lot like saying we can only have 10 favorite flavors of Blue Bell… It’s no easy task!!

But alas they have done it and 3 of those 10 happen to be right here in North Texas!

Pulling in at #3 is Dallas’ very own Spiral Diner and Bakery.

The Unrefined Bakery in Frisco took the cake for eight. (cake… eh? See what I did there?)

And last but certainly not least, Smallcakes Cupcakes and Creamery in Rockwall rounded the list out with #10.

You can check out the full list here.  Are there any other bakeries that should’ve made the list?

