New Instagram Update Lets You Upload Multiple Photos And Videos Into One Post

Instagram’s latest update or IOS and Android will now allow you to combine up to ten photos and videos and upload them into a single post. Users can swap through this slideshow as you would using galleries and carousels on Facebook, as well as Instagram’s own “stories” feature.

Surprise! Now you can share up to 10 photos and videos in one Instagram post! https://t.co/OpBAUxcmJ4 pic.twitter.com/U2u0OmBJln — Instagram (@instagram) February 22, 2017

Instagram said in a statement, “From stories to live video to posts in feed, it’s never been easier to share your experiences with your friends. With this update, you no longer have to choose the single best photo or video from an experience you want to remember.”

Users upload photos the same way as you normally would, and you can edit the order of the photos in the individual post.

When you add multiple photos & videos to a post, it’s easy to decide how you want it to look. You can even rearrange before you share! pic.twitter.com/J0uy9l02kt — Instagram (@instagram) February 22, 2017

