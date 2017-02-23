Lyft Is Coming to 54 New Cities a Month After Launching in 40

It seems Lyft is off to a big start this year. The ride-hailing service just launched in 40 cities last month including cities in North Carolina, South Carolina and Northern California. The success the service has had recently could be partially due to all the controversy its competitor, Uber, has been facing as #DeleteUber continues to rage. With many deleting their accounts in response to Uber CEO Travis Kalanick’s comments on Trump’s immigration ban and mishandling of sexual harassment claims the service has taken a few hits and a major decline in popularity.

This expansion to 54 new cities will be Lyft’s biggest launch yet. This time, Lyft is adding service in states Alabama, Iowa, North Dakota and West Virginia. The company’s goal for 2017 is to expand nationwide from 55 percent to 72 percent. Many of the cities Lyft will be coming to already have Uber, which will up the competition more for its competitor.