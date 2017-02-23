Live Stream Of Giraffes Flagged On YouTube For “Nudity And Sexual Conduct”

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, NY just wanted fans to watch a baby giraffe being born.

The miracle of life they call it. In a little over 12 hours, the webcam they set up saw between 20 and 30 million views. The 15-year-old giraffe April could give birth at any moment, although that rare and precious moment was threatened, after YouTube flagged the stream and pulled it down for “pornographic content.”

YouTube’s guidelines read as follows:

Sexually explicit content like pornography is not allowed. Videos containing fetish content will be removed or age-restricted depending on the severity of the act in question. In most cases, violent, graphic, or humiliating fetishes are not allowed to be shown on YouTube.

That’s perfectly acceptable, but we don’t think giraffes even wore pants in cartoons.

The zoo commented on the situation, which you can watch below:

