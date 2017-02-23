Lisa Marie Presley’s Attorney Tells Her Husband to Get A Job

February 23, 2017 12:10 PM
The divorce proceedings continue between Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood.  Her lawyer told Michael at Wednesday’s court hearing that it’s time for him to apply for jobs — he suggested working in a guitar shop or giving music lessons.

Lockwood is seeking $40,000 a month in spousal support. Although the spousal support wasn’t granted, a judge ordered Lisa Marie to pay $50,000 of Lockwood’s attorney fees, according to source interviewed by People.

The couple’s eight-year-old twin girls were recently removed from their home — and are living with their grandmother Priscilla — after disturbing images were found on Lockwood’s electronic devices

