Girl Messages Police For Help With Math Homework, Police Respond With Solution

Lena Draper is a 10-year-old fifth grader from Marion, Ohio.

A problem with her math homework stumped her, so like any citizen seeking assistance, she reached out to her local police department on Facebook. Lt. B.J. Gruber, the officer who runs the Marion PD Facebook page, truly defined what it means to protect and serve, as he did his best to assist Lena with multiple algebra questions that she didn’t understand.

Lena’s mother, Molly, said she had a fun Facebook exchange with the police last summer, which is where Lena got the idea to reach out to them for help on the platform. Draper said that officer Gruber would soon join her daughter for lunch, with an autographed shirt for her to commemorate their going viral.

As for Officer Gruber’s math, some Facebook users pointed out that his solution to the second question was incorrect, but as he says, “Hoping it is truly the thought that counts since apparently I cannot!”

Via CBS