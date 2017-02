Fort Worth police officer Lisa Ramsey was paralyzed after being shot in the line of duty in 2003.

Her service dog Trooper just officially graduated from service dog school, and in celebration, Fort Worth Police and officer Ramsey held a wedding ceremony for Trooper as he married another service dog, Sophie.

So cute! Thank you for your service Officer Ramsey, and congratulations, Trooper!

Via Click 2 Houston

