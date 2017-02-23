Fans Freak Out After An Announcement That Beyonce Will Not Be Performing At Coachella

February 23, 2017 4:04 PM
Filed Under: 2017, Beyonce, cancellation, Coachella, Doctors, headlining, performance, pregnancy

After advice from her doctors, an announcement was made that Beyonce will NOT be performing at Coachella this year.

“Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival,” the Facebook statement reads. “However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding. Stay tuned for more information.”

Beyoncé and her team have yet to issue an official statement regarding the cancellation.

 

