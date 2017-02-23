Fans Freak Out After An Announcement That Beyonce Will Not Be Performing At Coachella

After advice from her doctors, an announcement was made that Beyonce will NOT be performing at Coachella this year.

“Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival,” the Facebook statement reads. “However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding. Stay tuned for more information.”

Beyoncé and her team have yet to issue an official statement regarding the cancellation.