Demi Moore Joins Cast Of “Empire” In Recuring Role

February 23, 2017 6:20 AM By JT
Filed Under: cast, Demi Moore, Empire, FOX, march 22, Season 3, Season 4, Television

Demi Moore is returning to her soap opera roots.

The actress is set to join the cast of the wildly popular Empire for the conclusion of the show’s third season into their fourth.  Moore’s character is described as a “take-charge” nurse with a mysterious past who somehow becomes entangled with the Lyon family.

Moore has not appeared in any sort of major television role since her time on General Hospital in the ’80s.  She was set to star in ABC’s  10 Days in the Valley before dropping out of the project.  Kyra Sedgwick ultimately took the role.

Moore’s daughter, Rumer Willis, is set to guest star in the back-half of the show’s third season, although whether they interact or not on screen is not known.  Willis will be playing a singer-songwriter who is described as “brilliant but volatile,” but becomes invaluable to Jamal.

Empire returns to FOX on March 22.

Via Yahoo!

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live