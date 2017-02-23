Before you Watch The Oscars Listen To E Entertainment’s Marc Malkin Interview

Marc Malkin of E Entertainment called in to talk about what we can expect form E’s coverage of the red carpet all the way through the Oscar after parties.

Marc thinks La La Land will win best picture with Hidden Figures as a possible upset. Casey Affleck is sure to win best actor with a slight possibility of Denzel Washington taking home the prize. And best actress? Marc says it’s Emma Stone all the way.

Will the Oscars get political? Will the fashion on the red carpet be a hit? Find out in my interview! Click below to hear.