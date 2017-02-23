Before you Watch The Oscars Listen To E Entertainment’s Marc Malkin Interview

February 23, 2017 1:13 PM By Billy Kidd
Filed Under: Billy Kidd, hidden figures, la la land, marc malkin, Oscars

Marc Malkin of E Entertainment called in to talk about what we can expect form E’s coverage of the red carpet all the way through the Oscar after parties.

Marc thinks La La Land will win best picture with Hidden Figures as a possible upset. Casey Affleck is sure to win best actor with a slight possibility of Denzel Washington taking home the prize. And best actress? Marc says it’s Emma Stone all the way.

Will the Oscars get political? Will the fashion on the red carpet be a hit? Find out in my interview! Click below to hear.
More from Billy Kidd
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live