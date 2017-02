First of all, yes. You can still buy an AOL monthly subscription. For $25.90 a month, AOL can provide you with all of its email, internet, and dial-up noise services.

Urban Outfitters knows no better way than to honor AOL, than with a shirt emblazoned with its classic logo.

What? No. Urban Outfitters is selling old-school AOL logo t-shirts https://t.co/nyYCuQESou pic.twitter.com/J6m4YUZ8aC — Lauren Johnson (@LaurenJohnson) February 21, 2017

The thing is, the shirt, at $45, costs more than the most expensive version of AOL’s service for one month.

For $45, the shirt better come with free Wi-Fi.

Via The Verge

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter