Selena Gomez is selling her 1,000 square foot home in Fort Worth for just under 3 million, located in west Fort Worth’s exclusive Montserrat neighborhood.

The home features two master suites, a media room, an oversized kitchen, a tennis court and a luxury swimming pool and much more.

Gomez was born in Grand Prairie, but no word yet on where she’s moving.

Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty is covering the listing. Check out pics of the house here.

Via NBC DFW