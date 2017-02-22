Russian Programmer 3-D Printed his own Terminator, Complete with artificial Intelligence

What once seemed like pure science fiction has now been brought to life, sort of.

Programmer Alexander Osipovich has built his own T-800, the robot from the 1984 classic Terminator. Ever since Osipovich was a child and saw the film he always wanted to build his own terminator. With the help of todays advancment in 3-D printing he made his dream possible. back in 2009 Osipovich was studying programming in school and started writing programming for what would be the brain of his T-800. Osipovich had his robots brain figured out but not the body. Back in 2013, he received the schematics for a 3-D printed T-800 from google. It took just over 4 year to assemble all the parts of his Terminator. What makes this so scary is the artificial intelligence that allows it to speak, answer questions after looking for the answers online and even recognize several verbal commands. And, most importantly, everything the robot discovers goes into his knowledge base, so he’s basically learning things.

Alexander plans to create functional limbs, right now the robot can only move its head and jaw. Check out the T-800 in action in the video below.