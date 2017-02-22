New Hair Dye Changes Colors Based On Temperature And Surrounding Environment

We all remember mood rings, correct? They changed colors depending on your mood so they said, but it was all based on body temperature.

Lauren Bowker is a data visualization scientist who has taken the mood ring concept, and applied it to hair dye. The dye changes your hair color based on the temperature of your surrounding environment!

It’s amazing, and so so pretty.

Bowker explained to Dazed how her dye works, which she discovered by “messing about in the lab.” She said, “When heat hits the pigment, or if the cool hits the pigment, it changes the bonds of the chemistry to give you a different color, so it’s like a chemical reaction.” She’s been working with hair dyes that “change their structure, which gives you a light refraction instead, so it’s more like a prism color change … If you have red hair and you’re in the wind it might go blue. So what we did was look at data patterns of weathers and the environment in different countries and tailor the color changes to correlate with those.”

Bowker is still developing the aptly named FIRE, so it is not yet ready for retail, yet.

Via Seventeen

