LHS Dog of The Week: Meet Ava!

Introducing Ava! She’s a 40 lb, 1 year old Retriever/American Pit Bull Terrier mix with a nice, short coat. Ava loves to go on walks, play with her toys, and chase balls. She’s a very active, happy dog, but this playful girl also loves to cuddle and is as sweet as she can be.

Ava has had a rough start. She ended up in a shelter before her 1st birthday. Ava also had a non-contagious skin condition and the very thin pup was placed in isolation from the other dogs. After receiving lots of TLC at the shelter, Ava completely blossomed. The volunteer who took such great care of her began to see the loving spirit and energy that is truly Ava. Soon after, she was introduced to her foster home.

Ava is crate trained, spayed, HW negative, up to date on all her vaccinations and micro-chipped. She also gets along with other dogs, cats, and children. All she needs is you!

If you would like to meet this sweet girl and give her the happy ending she deserves, please complete an online application: http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/

