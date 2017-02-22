LHS Dog of The Week: Meet Ava!

February 22, 2017 12:24 PM
Filed Under: angela, Angela Chase, Ava, dog adoption, dog rescue, Legacy Humane, Legacy Humane Society, LHS, pet adoption, pet rescue, pit bull, Pitbull, pittie, Rescue, Retriever

Introducing Ava!  She’s a 40 lb, 1 year old Retriever/American Pit Bull Terrier mix with a nice, short coat.  Ava loves to go on walks, play with her toys, and chase balls.  She’s a very active, happy dog, but this playful girl also loves to cuddle and is as sweet as she can be.

Ava has had a rough start.  She ended up in a shelter before her 1st birthday.  Ava also had a non-contagious skin condition and the very thin pup was placed in isolation from the other dogs.  After receiving lots of  TLC at the shelter, Ava completely blossomed.  The volunteer who took such great care of her began to see the loving spirit and energy that is truly Ava. Soon after, she was introduced to her foster home.

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Ava is crate trained, spayed, HW negative, up to date on all her vaccinations and micro-chipped.  She also gets along with other dogs, cats, and children.  All she needs is you!

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

If you would like to meet this sweet girl and give her the happy ending she deserves, please complete an online application:  http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/

Logo Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Logo Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

 

Follow Angela Chase on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live