DFW Boy Nathan Beatty Makes Bucket List While Facing Inoperable Brain Tumor

Glenn Rose resident Nathan Beatty has a lot of things on his bucket list.

The 8-year-old wants to meet Spider-man, visit the Statue of Liberty, watch a Broadway show…Nathan suffers from Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, an inoperable brain tumor of which he was diagnosed with in August.

Nathan’s family decided to live each day as it comes. There is no cure, and the survival rate for DIPG is 0%. Nathan’s mother, Tara Beatty, told NBC, “Nothing can prepare you for this. How are you going to live without your baby? You get lucky and God gives you a child and eventually he’s going to get taken away from you, but you get to live with him, and for the rest of my life I get to be his mom.”

Nathan has been able to cross some things off of his list. He saw Wicked on broadway, and got to meet Brendan Fraser, the star of his favorite movie The Mummy.

Still, Nathan has a lot left he wants to accomplish. His family set up a GoFundMe page in order to help him “see the world!”

Tara knows the importance of living for each moment. “I think what he has to teach everybody is to just cherish every single moment, every single day. You don’t know what the future holds.”

Via NBC

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter