Construction Worker Accidently Shoots Himself In The Groin With A Nail Gun

Sam Rees didn’t time the firing of a hydraulic nail gun right while working on a construction site, a mistake of which he is lucky to be alive from.

Rees accidentally shot the three-and-a-half inch long nail directly at his crotch, just barely missing hitting major arteries, as well missing other special parts. The 90mm long nail was embedded 70mm deep, and missed the artery by just 10mm. Had Rees pulled the nail out himself, most likely he would have bled to death.

WARNING!! The picture below is graphic and disturbing, so please proceed with caution.

Owch! Man fires a 1.5" nail into his crotch with a nail gun and is 'unfazed' by the whole thing! #safety #accidenthttps://t.co/49rYJXdmu8 pic.twitter.com/kKdR7Poan3 — Wenlock H&S Ltd (@WenlockHS) February 21, 2017

Rees and his colleagues debated pulling the nail out themselves, but luckily decided against it. He suffered through an hour-long drive from the construction site to the emergency room where doctors rushed him straight into surgery.

Sam’s colleague, and owner of the building company, Matthew Meager said he “couldn’t believe it” when Sam rushed to him with the injury. When they got to the emergency room, they were initially told to wait, before they showed the doctors where the nail was. He added, “It makes your eyes water. Even looking back I’m flinching. I’m very relieved it wasn’t me. I had a couple of dates coming up that weekend.”

Via Metro

