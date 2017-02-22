Celebrate National Margarita Day With Deals All Across DFW!

February 22, 2017 9:33 AM By JT
Filed Under: Alcohol, Dallas, Deals, DFW, Drinks, Happy Hour, local, National Margarita Day, tequila

February 22 is National Margarita Day, and since Dallas is the home of the World’s First Frozen Margarita Machine, it should be expected that there are going to be a bevy of deals spread across our city in recognition of this most glorious day.

Check out some of the best deals DFW has to offer to celebrate National Margarita Day below!

Taqueria La Ventana

At all locations, they will be serving $2 El Jimador Margaritas and $2 Chambord Swirls ALL DAY LONG!

On the Border

$2 house margaritas ALL DAY!

The Standard Pour

Special priced Don Julio tequila margaritas ALL DAY!

Snuffer’s

$3 house margaritas through Sunday the 26th.

Chuy’s

$1 off frozen Raspberry Ritas, and $1 floaters!

Urban Taco

Their Acapulquena Margarita, which is made with Casa Noble Crystal, gran gala, basil, pineapple and lime juice, will be available for only $5!

As always, enjoy, and celebrate National Margarita Day responsibly!

Via WFAA

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live