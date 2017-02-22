Average Life Expectancy Could Exceed 90-Years-Old By 2030

A recent study from Imperial College London and the World Health Organization found that in 35 industrialized countries, people will only grow to live longer lives.

The gap between men and women is also expected to grow closer in the future, and in South Korea, the average life expectancy can expect to grow to 90-years-old by 2030. Prof Majid Ezzati told the BBC that South Korea “has gotten a lot of things right. They seem to have been a more equal place and things that have benefited people – education, nutrition – have benefited most people. And so far, they are better at dealing with hypertension and have some of the lowest obesity rates in the world.”

Unfortunately, of the countries studied, the United States can expect to have one of the lowest life expectancies by 2030. The study predicts that the average ages of men and women will be 80 and 83 respectively, and Prof Ezzati believes this may be related to the United States being the only country they studied that does not have universal health insurance.

The study focused on a few factors including smoking rates, medical advances, and obesity patterns. It doesn’t take into account exceptional and unpredictable events which would effect the predictions.

Via BBC

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter