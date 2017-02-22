20 Years Ago Today The Spice Girls’ Hit ‘Wannabe’ Topped #1 On The Hot 100

February 22, 2017 10:58 AM
Filed Under: $1, 100.3 Jack FM, 1997, 2017, Billboard Hot 100, charts, Music, pop, Spice Girls

It’s hard to believe its been 20 years since we were introduced the the pop monster group the Spice Girls with their hit “Wannabe”.  It reached #1 on the Hot 100 twenty years ago today.

However America was late when we received the pop group’s music.  By the time that the song had debuted on Billboard Hot 100 the week of Jan. 25, 1997, the quintet’s first three U.K. singles had already topped the chart in their homeland.

When “Wannabe” hit the number one spot today 20 years ago, the group had achieved a goal and dream that they had hoped they would.

“Being No. 1 in America was something we were always really determined to do,” Melanie Chisholm (a.k.a. Melanie C, a.k.a. Sporty Spice) told Billboard in 1998. “We were ecstatic about it.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live