Selena Gomez List Fort Worth Estate for 2.9 Million

The North Texas Native has listed her home in Montserrat, on the west side of Fort Worth.

The 25- year old pop star bought the estate back in 2015, because she wanted to spend more time in Texas with her family. She hates that she is having to let it go, due to her busy schedule. According to Ashley Cook, Gomez’s sales agent, she was only spending holidays there. When Gomez was looking at the home she apparently fell in love with the media room because she loved watching movies with her family.

The home has been marketed most discreetly because of her famous name and security concerns. in the past she has had to move due to stalkers.

The listing can be found Here, and it is as gorgeous as her.