Rouge Bull Escapes Slaughter House, Leads Police on 2 Hour Chase Through New York

A bull has been running around Queens, New York and social media is having a hay day with it.

The Bull that escaped has been seen all over social media, running through backyards, intersections and even got past police a few times. This isn’t the first time this has happened, it the third time a bull has escaped a slaughter house in New York in the last 14 months. One of the bulls that did escape was adopted by comedian Jon Stewart.┬áThe bull was apprehended in someone’s backyard and half a dozen officers crowded it while its legs were immobilized.

I guess they don’t have any cowboys in New York to round em’ up.