Rouge Bull Escapes Slaughter House, Leads Police on 2 Hour Chase Through New York

February 21, 2017 1:57 PM
Filed Under: Bull, Chase, cow on the run, New York, Queens, rogue bull, Slaughter House

A bull has been running around Queens, New York and social media is having a hay day with it.

The Bull that escaped has been seen all over social media, running through backyards, intersections and even got past police a few times. This isn’t the first time this has happened, it the third time a bull has escaped a slaughter house in New York in the last 14 months. One of the bulls that did escape was adopted by comedian Jon Stewart. The bull was apprehended in someone’s backyard and half a dozen officers crowded it while its legs were immobilized.

I guess they don’t have any cowboys in New York to round em’ up.

