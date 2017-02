Tom Brady’s super bowl jersey is still missing and police have now placed a price tag on the missing memorabilia.

According to a police report, Brady’s missing jersey is being valued at $500,000! As everyone knows, the jersey was taken from the New England Patriots’ locker room at Houston’s NRG Stadium after the team’s victory over Atlanta in the Super Bowl on February 5.

The case is still open and there are no new developments. Authorities are listing the crime as a 1st-degree felony.