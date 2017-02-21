Man Painted In Black Tells Denton Police “I’m Allowed To Break The Law”

A man who painted himself with black makeup was arrested Monday Feb. 20 in Denton, TX on intoxication and drug paraphernalia charges after he was reportedly running through traffic.

Twenty five year old Joseph Augustini was arrested after police were called by several witnesses about a man that was “jumping in and out of traffic”.

Police officers found him in an aggravated state in the 1000 block of W. Hickory St. His arms, face and torso were painted black. After the police told him about the phone calls reporting he was in the roadway, Augustini said, “I know the law, I am the law!” When he was asked his name, the man repeatedly said,“I’m allowed to break the law!”

Police also feared that Augustini might act out violently after he yelled at them to take off their guns because it wasn’t a “fair fight”.

He is being held on a $500 bond for each charge.