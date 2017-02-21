Latest Beauty Trend Involves Tattooing Freckles Onto Your Face

February 21, 2017 5:15 AM By JT
Filed Under: beauty, cosmetic, fashion, freckles, permanent, Tattoo, Trend

Micro-blading is a cosmetic technique that creates the look of perfect eyebrows for those who desire them.  Now, a new semi-permanent beauty trend is becoming prevalent: Tattooed Freckles.

Gabrielle Rainbow is a Montreal-based cosmetic tattoo artist who seems to be the godmother of the fake freckles.  She would watch one of her friends draw fake freckles on herself daily, before deciding there had to be an easier solution to achieve the freckles she so desired.  She told NewBeauty, “Before tattooing her.  I experimented on myself—I really don’t recommend tattooing your own face—but once I saw that it worked out, and I liked the effect, I decided to do hers.”

The tattoos last anywhere from 2-3 years before fading away, and Rainbow says she performs the service for a “wide range” of clientele.  “I’d say for freckles, it’s clients who naturally will get some in the summertime with sun exposure, but want them year-long.”

Rainbow charges about $250 for her work.

Via Refinery29

