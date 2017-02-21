Kid Skips School To See Bruce Springsteen, Ends Up Playing On Stage With Him.

This is just another reason why Bruce Springsteen is one of the coolest rock stars ever.

At a Thursday night concert in Australia, a young fan held a sign up saying he skipped school and wanted to play “Growing Up” with Bruce himself according to the Sydney Morning Herald. Well the rock star saw the sign and asked if he knew the song on guitar and invited 14 year old Nathan Testa on stage to play with him. The two preformed “Growing up” together. Talk about a dream come true right? Check out the video below.