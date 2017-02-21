Frances Bean Cobain Posts Touching Tribute To Her Father, Kurt, For His 50th Birthday

February 21, 2017
Nirvana frontman and music icon Kurt Cobain would have turned 50 years old on February 20.  After a long battle with drug addiction and depression, Cobain committed suicide in his Washington home in 1994.

His daughter with Courtney Love, Frances Bean, was just two at the time of her father’s death.  Now 24, she posted a touching tribute to her late father on Instagram, thanking Kurt for giving her “the gift of life.”

February 20th 2017. Happy Birthday.

A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on

Frances Bean later posted a screenshot of a text exchange she had with her grandmother, where Grams said Kurt would “smugly” say how proud of the beautiful woman Frances Bean had grown up to be.

Not gonna lie, I cried a little. I love you grams.

A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on

Via NBC DFW

