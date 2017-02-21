First Han Solo Cast Photo is Here!

Shooting has already begun on the new Star Wars Han Solo movie.

Disney and Lucas Film had this to say “The adventure-filled past of the iconic scoundrel and everyone’s favorite Wookiee is going before cameras this month when principal photography on the untitled Han Solo Star Wars Story officially began February 20th at Pinewood Studios, London.”

The photo features Alden Ehrenreich (Hail, Caesar!) as the young scoundrel Han Solo, Woody Harrelson, Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, Atlanta star Donald Glover (as Lando Calrissian), and Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, with Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca.

Directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller had this to say, “Watching such inspired people from all over the world, with such unique voices, come together for the sole purpose of making art, is nothing short of miraculous. We can’t think of anything funny to say, because we just feel really moved, and really lucky.”

The Han Solo movie is set to hit theaters in May of 2018